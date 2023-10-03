FACT CHECK: No ordinance banning Toyota Innova vehicles in Santa Maria, Bulacan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The local government denies that such a ban is in place. The supposed advisory comes from an account pretending to be the official Facebook page of the municipality.

Claim: Toyota Innova vehicles are banned from passing through the municipality of Santa Maria in Bulacan, according to a local ordinance.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post bearing the claim originated from the Facebook page “Municipality of Santa Maria, Bulacan,” which has 11,000 followers. This page also displays the official seal of the local government.

The post featured an announcement supposedly issued by the municipal government on October 2, 2023, informing the public that the passage of any Toyota Innova vehicle in the area is prohibited in accordance with a local ordinance aimed at maintaining peace and order.

“Sa bisa nito, lahat ng may-ari ng Toyota Innova ay hinihiling na itigil ang kanilang pagdaan at paggamit ng kanilang mga sasakyan sa mga kalsadang pampubliko at residentyal ng ating bayan,” the post added.

(Accordingly, all owners of Toyota Innova are requested not to pass through and not use their vehicles on our town’s public and residential roads.)

The Facebook post has so far garnered 52 reactions, 52 comments, and 17 shares.

The facts: The supposed advisory came from a fake page not affiliated with the municipal government. The official Facebook page of the local government is named “Municipality of Santa Maria,” which has 59,000 followers to date.

In a statement, the local government clarified that there is no ordinance prohibiting the use of Toyota Innova automobiles in the municipality.

“HINDI PO TOTOO ang nakapost sa naturang page tungkol sa pagbabawal sa mga Toyota Innova units sa Bayan ng Santa Maria. Wala din pong ordinansa na ginawa na kaugnay dito,” the post read.

(What was posted on the said page about the ban on Toyota Innova units in the town of Santa Maria is NOT TRUE. No ordinance has passed related to this.)

The municipal government also condemned the deceptive post, and assured the public that it would track the person behind the fake page. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

