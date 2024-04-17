Fire razes Mount Arayat anew

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
PAMPANGA, Philippines – A fire hit a portion of Pampanga’s Mount Arayat on Wednesday, April 17, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Arayat town confirmed.
The fire is visible from the nearby Magalang town but the incident is in the area of responsibility of the municipality of Arayat, according to the Magalang Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office.
Based on the initial report, the fire broke out around 4:30 pm in Barangay Baliti in Arayat town. Authorities have yet to declare fire out as it continued to raze as of 7:30 pm.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
This is the second fire incident in Mount Arayat this month. On April 2, a two-day bush fire also broke out, destroying 12 hectares which included a private property and parts of the protected forest reservation area. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.