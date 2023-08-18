FACT CHECK: No upcoming tropical cyclones in PH up until August 18

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Weather bureau PAGASA says on August 18 that it has not monitored any tropical cyclones that could affect the country in the coming days

Claim: A video claims that an active low pressure area has been detected east of Mindanao and may turn into a typhoon.

The video’s title goes further, saying: “BAGYONG Paparating! Tatama sa MINDANAO! Super Typhoon ba! Kumikilos Papasok sa PILIPINAS.”

(A typhoon is coming! It will hit Mindanao! Potentially a super typhoon! Moving towards the Philippines.)

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video was posted on August 17 by a YouTube channel purporting to be a weather news channel. As of writing, the video has 6,700 views and 125 likes.

The facts: In its 4 am weather report on August 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) affirmed that it has not monitored any tropical cyclones expected to form in the coming days.

The state weather bureau added that based on its latest satellite animation, cloud clusters were spotted east of northern Luzon, east of Mindanao, and around the West Philippine Sea. Contrary to the video’s claim, these cloud clusters are not expected to develop into tropical cyclones.

According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon or habagat will affect Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Philippines’ most recent tropical cyclone was Falcon, which exited the country on August 1. The next tropical cyclone is set to be named Goring.

Rappler has published fact check articles debunking weather-related claims from supposed news YouTube channels:

Official sources: For official weather updates, visit PAGASA’s social media platforms on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and its website. You can also bookmark Rappler’s Philippine weather page. – Miguel Batallones/Rappler.com

Miguel Batallones is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.