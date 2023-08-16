FACT CHECK: No tropical cyclone Hanna in PH Area of Responsibility so far in August

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Claim: Tropical cyclone Hanna entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on August 12, and the weather bureau has already raised Signal No. 3.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video containing the claim was uploaded by a supposed YouTube news channel with 521,000 subscribers. As of writing, the video has 52,786 views and 779 likes.

The video is titled: “Signal number 3 ang lakas! Bagyong “Hanna” andito na!” (Signal number 3 is strong! Tropical Cyclone Hanna is now here!)

The facts: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its Tropical Cyclone Bulletin that there is “no active tropical cyclone” within the PAR.

In its 4 pm forecast on Wednesday, August 16, the weather bureau said that it is currently not monitoring any low pressure area or tropical cyclone that could affect the country in the next “three to five days.”

According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon or habagat was affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Philippines’ most recent tropical cyclone was Falcon, which left the country on August 1. Based on PAGASA’s set of tropical cyclone names for the year, even before Hanna, the name Goring will be used first for the next tropical cyclone that enters the PAR. The weather agency has yet to use both tropical cyclone names as of writing.

Last used: PAGASA last used the name Hanna for a typhoon that exited the PAR on August 9, 2019.

Other false claims: The same YouTube channel had made several false claims in the past about typhoons and weather disturbances in the Philippines:

