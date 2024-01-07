FACT CHECK: PH Coast Guard recruitment for 2024 not yet open

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the official schedule for the 2024 nationwide recruitment is yet to be announced

Claim: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is now accepting applications as part of its 2024 nationwide personnel recruitment. A Facebook post includes a link to the application site.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The December 20 Facebook post containing the claim has 95 shares, 143 reactions, and 31 comments as of writing.

The caption of the post says: “PCG Hiring 2024. Application now opened!” It also contains shortened links that supposedly redirect to the application site.

The photo attached to the post bears the PCG logo, lists applicant requirements, and specifies a monthly salary of P43,000.

The facts: In a December 27 post, the PCG said there is no official schedule yet for its nationwide recruitment in 2024. As of January 5, the coast guard has yet to announce this year’s recruitment process and schedule.

“Para sa impormasyon ng lahat, tapos na po ang NATIONWIDE RECRUITMENT ngayong 2023. Next year na po ulit! Kailan? Hintayin po natin ang susunod na update. Sa ngayon, wala pa po tayong official schedule,” PCG said in the post.



(For everyone’s information, the nationwide recruitment for 2023 has concluded. There will be another one next year! When? Let us wait for the next update. There is no official schedule yet, as of now.)

PCG also redirected interested applicants to its previous posts for frequently asked questions such as the qualifications, requirements, and other application details.

No online application: There is no online application for any PCG job vacancy. Only the application form is available for download online from the PCG website, but the completed form must be submitted to specified PCG Human Resource Management Unit regional offices.

A closer look at the link in the misleading post also shows that it does not redirect to the official PCG website but to an unaffiliated page.

Official sources: In a separate post on December 27, the PCG warned against false information circulating online regarding supposed job vacancies. The coast guard reminded the public to check only its official Facebook page and the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command page for updates on recruitment. – Ailla dela Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.