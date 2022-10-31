Sara Duterte posts photos of her giving aid to Filipinos

Vice President Sara Duterte, the Office of the Vice President, and members of the media regularly post photos of the OVP’s various programs and activities

Claim: Vice President Sara Duterte does not post photos of her giving aid to Filipinos.

The video containing the claim said this after comparing her to former vice president Leni Robredo who, according to the video, always posts photos of her activities as Vice President.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 1,400 likes, 86 comments, and 32,722 views as of writing.

Publicly available: Photos and videos of Duterte’s activities as Vice President are posted on her official Facebook page.

Duterte regularly posts photos of the Office of the Vice President’s PagbaBAGo campaign in Abra, Cavite, Siquijor, Cotabato, Camarines Sur, Guimaras, and Southern Leyte. She also posted on her Facebook page photos of the following: her assisting Navotas fishermen, OVP’s Libreng Sakay Program, and OVP’s relief operations during the North Luzon earthquake.

Duterte also posted a video on October 9, 2022, named “The First 100 Days Report,” which shows a collage of her different programs and activities helping Filipinos during her first 100 days as vice president.

Reported by media: The Office of the Vice President’s medical and burial assistance was also reported by PhilStar and Manila Bulletin, while the OVP’s Libreng Sakay Program was reported by Rappler, Manila Bulletin, and GMA News. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



