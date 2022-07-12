FALSE: VP Sara Duterte will scrap K to 12 program 

According to the 1987 Constitution, only the Senate and the House of Representatives have the power to repeal the law, including the implementation of K to 12

At a glance

Claim: Vice President Sara Duterte will scrap the K to 12 Basic Education Program in the Philippines.

Rating: FALSE

According to the 1987 Constitution, only the Senate and the House of Representatives have the power to repeal the law, including the implementation of K to 12. Why we fact-checked: As of writing, the claim already gained traction on several social media platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube.

Complete details

A TikTok video, which has gained 683,000 likes, grabbed a clip from GMA News regarding Duterte’s supposed announcement. The text superimposed on the said video read: “K-12 tatanggalin na [r]aw. [Naabutan] agad ako ng mga pinsan ko.” (K-12 will be scrapped. My cousins will be able to immediately catch up with me.)

This claim is false.

In 2018, the Department of Education (DepEd) already dispelled rumors regarding the scrapping of the K to 12 program. According to the 1987 Constitution, laws, such as the Republic Act No. 10533 or the “Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013,” can only be repealed by the legislative branch of the Philippines, consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

On June 22, 2022, as per Duterte’s statement to reporters, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to review the K to 12 Basic Education Program. There was no mention of scrapping it altogether. – Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

