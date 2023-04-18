FACT CHECK: Satochi tablets not FDA registered, licensed

As of writing, Satochi is not registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration as a food product or drug product

Claim: Satochi, a product claimed to treat diabetes, is registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: In the Facebook page “Satochi- Supporting Diabetes In The Philippines,” several posts have claims of Satochi treating diabetes. Then in a comment made by the same page on each of those posts, it said, “PRODUCTS HAVE BEEN RECOGNIZED WITH THE PHILIPPINE FDA AND LICENSED IN THE PHILIPPINES”.

Those comments included an external link where the product can be bought: “https://www.satochiphilippines.com/flash-sale.”

Also, in a Facebook page named “Public health” promoting Satochi, there were several posts stating that Satochi is “FDA Philippines certified.”

The facts: As of writing, Satochi is not in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists of food products and drug products.

Facebook page “Satochi- Supporting Diabetes In The Philippines” promotes Satochi by using a screenshot of an FDA License to Operate of a company named Zoma Trading International Corp.

LICENSE TO OPERATE. The Facebook page Satochi- Supporting Diabetes posted a comment where they showed Zoma Trading International Corp. as a registered drug importer, exporter, and wholesaler in several of their Facebook posts. Screenshot from Lorenz Pasion.

However, even if Zoma Trading International Corp. is registered with the FDA as a “Drug Importer|Exporter|Wholesaler and Drug Trader,” this is not an indication of whether the product Satochi itself is registered with the FDA.

COMPANY IS REGISTERED, NOT SATOCHI. The Philippine FDA has two entries for Zoma Trading International Corp. in its list of all registered drug industries. Screenshot from Lorenz Pasion.

Whether Zoma Trading International Corp. is connected with Satochi or with the Facebook page “Satochi- Supporting Diabetes In The Philippines” is still undetermined as of writing. Zoma Trading International Corp. has previously denied any affiliation with another Facebook page’s advertisements of Goutto, a product claimed to treat gout. (READ: Goutto effervescent tablet does not treat gout)

Previous related fact-checks: Rappler has also fact-checked claims related to another unregistered product claimed to treat diabetes, Glufarelin. Aside from the debunked claims about the product’s ability to cure diabetes, there were also debunked fabricated quote cards using the names and pictures of health experts to make it seem like they are promoting Glufarelin:

– Percival Bueser/Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com.