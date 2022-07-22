Serpentina King of Bitter Capsule does not cure diabetes

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration warns the public against purchasing and consuming Serpentina King of Bitter Capsule because it did not go through the FDA’s safety and quality evaluation process

Claim: The product named “Serpentina King of Bitter Capsule” cures diabetes.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 2,900 reactions, 346 comments, and 63,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

The bottom line: Serpentina King of Bitter Capsule cannot cure diabetes because there is no single cure for diabetes.

What the health experts say: According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), diabetes can only be managed through healthy eating and an active lifestyle. Medicines that manage diabetes like insulin, injectables, and oral medications are meant to help the body manage blood sugar and not cure diabetes altogether.

Moreover, the health website Medical News Today said that diabetes can only go into remission which means that the body does not show signs of diabetes but it is still technically present.

What the government says: The Philippine Food and Drug Administration warns the public against purchasing and consuming Serpentina King of Bitter Capsule because it did not go through the FDA’s safety and quality evaluation process.

Not FDA approved: Serpentina King of Bitter Capsule is also not on the FDA’s list of approved drugs and food products.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



