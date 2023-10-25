Too excited to publish new MMDA number coding scheme hours?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MMDA acting chair Don Artes says it's status quo for now until further notice

How could new traffic rules of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) pertaining to coding scheme hours end up being published in a national newspaper on Saturday, October 21, when the agency hadn’t yet decided with finality on their implementation?

No less than MMDA acting chair Don Artes said they still need to study and decide on whether or not to push through with the regulations.

The Metro Manila Council resolution shows that the proposed coding scheme will be implemented from 7 am to 7 pm. There have also been copies of the resolution circulating on social media. But no dice.

End result? A confused public.

During a press conference on Wednesday, October 25, Artes candidly admitted the mistake, the error of an unnamed staff member.

“To be honest nagkamali ‘yung isang staff namin…Na-publish siya after mapirmahan ng mga [Metro Manila] mayors ‘yung resolution. Akala niya po at customary ay puwede nang i-publish kasi ganun naman po ang ginagawa natin kapag nakumpleto ‘yung pirma ng mga mayors ay ipino-post na po natin agad sa diyaryo so medyo nagkaroon po ng confusion kaya na-publish agad kaya nga po nag-i-issue tayo ng clarification,” Artes said.

(To be honest, one of our staff members made a mistake…It was published after the resolution was signed by the mayors. The staff thought, as was customary, it could be published already since this is what we usually do when the mayors’ signatures are complete, we immediately post it in the newspaper. So there was some confusion, because it was published right away, that’s why we are issuing a clarification.)

He confirmed the coding scheme remains in effect from 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays, except weekends and holidays.

The effectivity clause of the revised coding hours says that it “shall be effective immediately after its publication in two (2) newspapers of general circulation and submission of a copy thereof with the Office of the National Administrative Register, U. P. Law Center.”

Artes said that they are withholding submission of what was published to the UP Law Center so they can reasses and observe traffic after Undas – between November 6 to 12.

“As long as we can, we will try not to remove the window hours,” Artes said.

Despite this, the MMDA cited supporting studies in their resolution, revealing minimal differences in traffic congestion during peak and off-peak hours, emphasizing the need to remove the window hours.

MMDA’s data also indicated a surge in traffic during the holiday season as people flock to malls and commercial centers.

Should the traffic situation worsen, Artes said they will enforce the new coding scheme. – Rappler.com