Video of Teves dancing in boxers brought up during House ethics probe

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Teves says he did not violate the House's code of conduct because the video online was not 'contemptuous in character.' Wearing boxer shorts and a tank top on camera has been his 'branding' since 2020, he adds.

In June, embattled Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves may have thought the possibility of being declared a terrorist was so unserious, he had no problem meeting it – without his pants on.

The video, published on his Facebook page, showed the honorable congressman wearing only an undershirt and boxer shorts while dancing to music, in an attempt to downplay efforts by the government to identify him as an enemy of the state.

But the clip has caught the attention of the House of Representatives, adding to the list of issues he is supposedly being “called to account” for by his fellow lawmakers.

The 59-second clip – which was uploaded on June 5 – started with him saying, “I’m serious. I just learned this. This is the newest training for terrorists.”

The video then cuts to Teves dancing to the tune of what seems to be budots, a sub-genre of electronic dance music that originated from the southern Philippines.

In his letter dated August 10, but received by the ethics committee only on Monday, August 14, he insisted the video was not “contemptuous in character.”

“That video, made in the exercise of my right to free expression as guaranteed by the Constitution, was meant clearly as a satire in relation to the political persecution I am experiencing from you and this administration,” Teves said.

“More precisely, it was meant to poke fun, not at the House of Representatives, but on the efforts, at the time of the video’s posting, of the laughable attempts of the executive to paint me as a ‘terrorist,'” he added.

Teves also insisted that he’s been posting videos of himself wearing minimal clothing since 2020.

“Wearing boxer shorts and sando has been my trademark or branding since that time, so it was not peculiar to that particular video that I was wearing the same outfit,” he asserted.

Section 142 of the House Rules states that a lawmaker “shall act at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

House ethics panel vice chairperson Jil Bongalon confirmed to Rappler the issue was raised during their inquiry on Monday, but maintained it was not the main focus of the meeting.

Of course, there were more important matters at hand, such as Teves’ supposed abandonment of his duties when he failed to return to the country upon the expiration of his travel clearance in March to fulfill his congressional duties, and his designation as a terrorist.

Teves – the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in February – was said to be the leader of the “Teves Terrorist Group,” according to the Anti-Terrorism Council resolution made public on August 1.

Play Video

The congressman has denied leading a terrorist group, or orchestrating the killing of Degamo. He also said he cannot come home to the Philippines because of threats to his life.

The House ethics panel said it has come up with a recommendation on Teves’ case. Since the punishment of suspension has been used twice already, the possibility of expulsion is once again on the table.

Until the results come out, Teves may have to wait in his hiding location – where he appears to have the luxury to wear whatever he wants. – Rappler.com