Why Cagayan de Oro archbishop’s cross caught the Pope’s attention

PAPAL ATTENTION. Pope Francis suddenly reaches out for and inspects the pectoral cross of Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan at the end of the pontiff's weekly general audience on Wednesday, October 11.

The handiwork of the indigenous people of Malaybalay, Bukidnon brings a smile to the first pope from Latin America

It was the usual scene after Pope Francis’ Wednesday general audience: VIP guests of the Vatican, including bishops from different parts of the world, lining up to pay homage to the Bishop of Rome.

But something caught the Pope’s attention when the archbishop of Cagayan de Oro, 66-year-old Jose Cabantan, lined up to greet him on Wednesday, October 11.

Why did the Pope suddenly reach out for and inspect Cabantan’s pectoral cross?

In a message to Rappler on Saturday, October 14, Cabantan said, “He just appreciated it and remarked, ‘This is very good.’”

Cabantan, a known defender of indigenous people (IP), told Francis that the cross “came from our IPs” when he was the bishop of Malaybalay, Bukidnon, in southern Philippines from 2010 to 2020. The cross stood out for the beaded and indigenous design of its lace, which is different from the plain metallic laces used by other bishops for their pectoral crosses.

Cabantan said he also wore this cross during their 2019 ad limina, a Catholic bishop’s required visit to the Pope in Rome after every five years, “but perhaps he just noticed it now.” Watch their meet and greet in the YouTube video below.

It’s a nod to the IP communities in the Philippines whose rights Cabantan, a native of Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental, has advocated for years.

In March 2021, the archbishop made headlines for criticizing a move by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to prohibit using the term “Lumad” when referring to the IPs of Mindanao. The NCIP said the term is linked to communist ideology – a claim which Cabantan said is “a total disservice to the history of the struggles of the indigenous peoples.”

Cabantan said the 86-year-old Pope himself can teach Catholics much about respecting IPs. “He went to Canada to ask forgiveness from the First Nations there, convoked the synod on the Amazon, etc.,” said the archbishop.

Perhaps it’s why the Mindanaoan bishop’s cross brought a smile to the first Latin American pope: a recognition, indeed a little victory, as IPs face bigger battles ahead.

To learn more about the struggles of IPs, check out our infographic titled "Who are the Lumad?", read our articles such as this one on the Higaonons' battle for land in Misamis Oriental, or watch the following Rappler #CourageON episode titled, "The shrinking spaces for indigenous women in PH."