Bontoc Ili community performs rain ritual amid drought, forest fires

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE, Philippines – Amid the severe drought and a string of forest fires, the community of Bontoc Ili, led by Ato Sipa-at and Ato Lao-ingan from Chakalan, turned to their ancient traditions for solace and intervention by performing the “Manerwap” ritual, a revered practice among the Bontok people to invoke rain during times of drought.

This decision came in the wake of devastating forest fires, with the Bontoc Municipality Fire Station reporting 29 incidents since January, prompting community leaders to seek both traditional and modern solutions to the escalating environmental crisis.

Bontoc Mayor Jerome “Chagsen” Tudlong Jr., along with elders and barangay officials, convened on March 19 to deliberate on the traditional ritual’s conduct and further actions.

“The Manerwap ritual is not just about seeking rain. It’s a testament to our deep connection with nature and our ancestors’ wisdom. We stand united in our efforts to safeguard our community and our lands,” Tudlong said.

Highlighting the ritual’s significance, the elders embarked on a ceremonial journey to sacred mountains, offering prayers to Lumawig (God), and presenting wine and tobacco to honor the ancestors, accompanied by the unified sound of gongs – a symbol of unity and spiritual connection.

In a proactive response to the recent calamities, the barangay declared “Tengaw” or cultural lockdown on March 20, facilitating an emergency meeting to address the forest fire menace. This declaration underscores the community’s commitment to a harmonious blend of cultural traditions and modern strategies in combating environmental threats.

Tudlong also took the initiative to convene officials, community members, and representatives from concerned offices at the Bontoc Ili Barangay Hall. The discussion focused on comprehensive strategies, including the recruitment of “Bantay Gubat” personnel to strengthen the municipality’s firefighting efforts and the strict enforcement of ordinances penalizing fire hazards.

The mayor further announced additional funding for installing fire hydrants in the barangay, enhancing local firefighting capabilities. “It’s imperative that we combine our ancestral practices with modern measures to effectively address these challenges,” Tudlong added.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Johanna Padaen highlighted the gravity of the situation with a report of nearly 30 forest fires since the start of the year.

Bontoc Ili Punong Barangay Eva Mila Fana-ang shared that penalties were imposed on two individuals under the Barangay Ordinance for contributing to fire hazards, reflecting the community’s determination to enforce regulations strictly.

Echoing the mayor’s call for community cooperation, Sangguniang Bayan Members Timothy Pongad Jr. and Viola Okko urged public vigilance and participation in preventing further forest fires.

“Every member of our community has a role to play in safeguarding our environment. Together, we can overcome these adversities,” they said. – Rappler.com