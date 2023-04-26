LIST: Job fairs on Labor Day 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Tens of thousands of jobs are up for grabs in various job fairs nationwide on Labor Day, May 1.
According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the top industries include business process outsourcing (BPO), manufacturing, finance and insurance, manpower services, and sales and marketing.
Meanwhile, top vacancies include customer service representatives, production workers and operators, financial consultants, service crew members, and sales agents and clerks.
The DOLE pegged a total of 73,779 available jobs from 808 employers as of Wednesday, April 26. The department expects vacancies to increase in succeeding days.
Here’s a list of upcoming job fairs:
Luzon
- Metro Manila
- SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City (April 30)
- SM Grand Central, Caloocan City
- Quezon City Quadrangle
- SM City BF Parañaque
- SM Sucat, Parañaque
- SM Southmall, Las Piñas
- Robinsons Place Las Piñas
- Vista Mall Taguig
- SM City Marikina
- San Andres Gym, Manila
- 3rd Level, Alabang Public Market (May 5)
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- SM Baguio, Benguet
- Baguio Convention Center, Benguet
- Ilocos Region
- Provincial Livelihood Development Center, Vigan, Ilocos Sur
- PESO Multipurpose Hall, Lingayen, Pangasinan
- Orbos Gym, Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan
- Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan
- Cagayan Valley
- SM City Tuguegarao, Cagayan
- Robinsons Place Santiago, Isabela
- Reina Mercedes Municipal Court, Mercedes, Isabela
- Northstar Mall, Ilagan City, Isabela
- Bambang Sports Complex, Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya
- Central Luzon
- SM City Marilao, Bulacan
- SM City San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
- SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija
- SM City Pampanga, San Fernando City
- SM City Olongapo Central, Zambales
- Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, Malolos City, Bulacan (May 3)
- People’s Center, Balanga City, Bataan (May 3)
- Calabarzon
- Ynares Center, Antipolo City, Rizal
- Mimaropa
- City Mall, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
- Bicol
- Ayala Malls Legazpi, Albay
Visayas
- Western Visayas
- Robinsons Iloilo, Iloilo City
- Central Visayas
- Robinsons Galleria Cebu
- Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas
- Tacloban Convention Center, Leyte
Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
- Northern Mindanao
- SM CDO Downtown Premier, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
- Davao
- SM City Davao, Davao City, Davao del Sur
- Provincial Capitol Gymnasium of Davao Oriental, Mati City, Davao Oriental
- Soccsksargen
- Kidapawan City Gymnasium, Kidapawan City, Cotabato
- Caraga
- Almont Inland Hotel, Butuan, Agusan del Norte
The DOLE advised job-seekers to bring the following requirements:
- Resume or curriculum vitae
- Certificate of employment for former employees
- Diploma
- Transcript of records
– Rappler.com
