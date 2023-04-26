LIST: Job fairs on Labor Day 2023

JOBSEEKERS. Job seekers line up to get an application form at the mega job fair conducted by the Public Employment Service Office of the Manila City Hall in celebration of Manila Day 2022, at the Arroceros Forest Park on June 20, 2022. Rappler

There are over 73,000 jobs up for grabs in job fairs across the country, according to the Department of Labor and Employment

MANILA, Philippines – Tens of thousands of jobs are up for grabs in various job fairs nationwide on Labor Day, May 1.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the top industries include business process outsourcing (BPO), manufacturing, finance and insurance, manpower services, and sales and marketing.

Meanwhile, top vacancies include customer service representatives, production workers and operators, financial consultants, service crew members, and sales agents and clerks.

The DOLE pegged a total of 73,779 available jobs from 808 employers as of Wednesday, April 26. The department expects vacancies to increase in succeeding days.

Here’s a list of upcoming job fairs:

Luzon

Metro Manila SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City (April 30) SM Grand Central, Caloocan City Quezon City Quadrangle SM City BF Parañaque SM Sucat, Parañaque SM Southmall, Las Piñas Robinsons Place Las Piñas Vista Mall Taguig SM City Marikina San Andres Gym, Manila 3rd Level, Alabang Public Market (May 5)

Cordillera Administrative Region SM Baguio, Benguet Baguio Convention Center, Benguet

Ilocos Region Provincial Livelihood Development Center, Vigan, Ilocos Sur PESO Multipurpose Hall, Lingayen, Pangasinan Orbos Gym, Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan Magic Mall, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley SM City Tuguegarao, Cagayan Robinsons Place Santiago, Isabela Reina Mercedes Municipal Court, Mercedes, Isabela Northstar Mall, Ilagan City, Isabela Bambang Sports Complex, Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya

Central Luzon SM City Marilao, Bulacan SM City San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija SM City Pampanga, San Fernando City SM City Olongapo Central, Zambales Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, Malolos City, Bulacan (May 3) People’s Center, Balanga City, Bataan (May 3)

Calabarzon Ynares Center, Antipolo City, Rizal

Mimaropa City Mall, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Bicol Ayala Malls Legazpi, Albay



Visayas

Western Visayas Robinsons Iloilo, Iloilo City

Central Visayas Robinsons Galleria Cebu Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas Tacloban Convention Center, Leyte



Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Northern Mindanao SM CDO Downtown Premier, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Davao SM City Davao, Davao City, Davao del Sur Provincial Capitol Gymnasium of Davao Oriental, Mati City, Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen Kidapawan City Gymnasium, Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Caraga Almont Inland Hotel, Butuan, Agusan del Norte



The DOLE advised job-seekers to bring the following requirements:

Resume or curriculum vitae

Certificate of employment for former employees

Diploma

Transcript of records

– Rappler.com