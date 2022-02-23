Newsbreak Chats: Eleksiyon at rebolusyon

Can the voters who want to prevent the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang mount another revolution against the corruption and abuses that the family represents? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, February 24!

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines in February marks the 36th year since a people-led revolution toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The commemoration of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution comes a few months before the May 9 Philippine elections, where the dictator’s namesake and only son, Ferdinand “Bongbong Marcos Jr., is currently leading in voter preference polls for the presidency.

Is it still possible to turn the tide? Can poll numbers be reversed, considering the volunteer-led campaigns on the ground? Can the voters who want to prevent the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang mount another revolution against the corruption and abuses that the family represents?

On Thursday, January 27, Rappler's investigative arm, will discuss how the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution can find fresh relevance in the context of the 2022 Philippine elections.

Rappler’s investigative editor Miriam Grace A. Go will speak with senior desk editor Joel Pablo Salud, multimedia reporter Rambo Talabong, and columnist and sociologist Jayeel Cornelio, who is the director of Ateneo de Manila University’s development studies program. – Rappler.com

