WATCH: What role do COVID-19 boosters play in the pandemic?

MANILA, Philippines – Over nine months since the Philippines started rolling out coronavirus vaccines in the country, health officials have asked millions of Filipinos to return to vaccination sites for a booster. But why?

The move to endorse an additional dose for most adults had first been met with skepticism in early 2021, until more data emerged showing its need for certain high-risk populations. Now, as the year closes, boosters have gained urgency with the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron variant sweeping across the world.

According to experts, the move to endorse an additional shot says more about how the world has responded to the threat of COVID-19 than the performance of vaccines, which continue to be life-saving tools against the virus.

Still, the World Health Organization warned that as COVID-19 lingers, “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic.”

So what are boosters supposed to do for the health crisis? And what should you expect once you get boosted?

Watch this Rappler explainer and listen to what health experts have to say. – Rappler.com