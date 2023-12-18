WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 18, 2023

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, December 18, 2023, due to Tropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat)
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, December 18, due to Tropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat).
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
VISAYAS
Central Visayas
- Bohol – all levels (public and private)
- Negros Oriental – all levels (public and private)
- Siquijor – all levels (public and private)
MINDANAO
Caraga
- Dinagat Islands – all levels (public and private)
- Surigao del Norte – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
