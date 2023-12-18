Philippine News
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 18, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, December 18, 2023, due to Tropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, December 18, due to Tropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

VISAYAS
Central Visayas
  • Bohol – all levels (public and private)
  • Negros Oriental – all levels (public and private)
  • Siquijor – all levels (public and private)
MINDANAO
Caraga

