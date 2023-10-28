What are the compensation, benefits of barangay and SK officials?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are set to head to the polls on Monday, October 30, to vote in the barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan (BSKE) elections. But what exactly do these local officials get in return for their service?

Barangay officials do not receive a monthly salary. Instead, they receive an honorarium that does not have a fixed rate, according to Dennis Villaseñor, director of the Department of Interior and Local Government’s National Barangay Operation Center.

On average, a barangay chairperson receives P7,900 per month, Villaseñor said in a Radyo5 interview on Friday, October 27. Meanwhile, a barangay councilor earns P5,900 on average.

However, if you look at just barangays within Metro Manila, that average rises to P12,700 for a barangay chairperson and P8,900 for a barangay councilor.

The high variation between monthly honoraria is because how much barangay officials are paid depends on the barangay’s financial situation too. According to Villaseñor, local government units are given 40% of national taxes collected, and out of that amount, 20% is then given to the barangays within the city or municipality. How much a barangay gets is then partly determined by its population.

Barangays can only spend a maximum of 55% of its total budget for personnel services, which includes honoraria and Christmas bonuses for its officials.

The Department of Budget and Management also released Local Budget Circular No. 149, which sets a ceiling for how much barangay officials can be compensated.

MAXIMUM HONORARIA FOR BARANGAY OFFICIALS

Location of barangay SK member Barangay kagawad, SK chariperson Barangay chairperson Special cities, 1st class cities P21,211 P23,176 P33,843 2nd class cities P20,150 P22,017 P32,151 3rd class cities, 1st class municipalities P19,090 P20,858 P30,459 4th class cities, 2nd class municipalities P18,029 P19,700 P28,767 5th class cities, 3rd class municipalities P16,969 P18,541 P27,074 6th class cities, 4th class municipalities P15,908 P17,382 P25,382 5th class municipalities P14,848 P16,233 P23,690 6th class municipalities P13,787 P15,064 P21,998

Barangay officials also receive other benefits aside from a monthly honoraria, such as a Christmas bonus, insurance coverage, free hospitalization, free tuition, civil service eligibility, and preference in appointment of other government positions that they qualify for after their term of office.

Christmas bonus amount to be set by barangay in an issued ordinance insurance coverage includes temporary and permanent disability, double indemnity, accident insurance, death and burial benefits, in accordance with Republic Act 6942 medical care includes free hospitalization in government hospitals; in extreme emergency and need to be confined in a private hospital, P5,000 is charged to barangay funds free tuition in government schools within their area (for barangay officials and their legitimate dependent children during their term of office) civil service eligibility based on the number of years of service in the barangay for officials who have completed their term preference in appointment to any government position to which they are qualified for after their term of office

Meanwhile, SK officials are also exempted from paying tuition and matriculation fees while enrolled in public tertiary schools within their local government unit or within 50 kilometers from their province.

SK officials are also exempted from participating in their National Service Training Program and may be excused from attending classes during regular or special SK meetings.

Aside from their monthly honoraria, SK officials also receive PhilHealth coverage and may reimburse their actual traveling expenses for travel directly related to their function as SK officials.

The SK chairperson also receives the same privileges as a barangay kagawad, given their role as ex officio member of the Sangguniang Barangay. – Rappler.com