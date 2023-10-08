Powers and Duties: Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, SK Member

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What powers do you give, what responsibilities and services should you expect when you elect a Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson and kagawad?

SK Chairperson

Term of Office

Three years (unless sooner removed for cause as provided by law, becomes permanently incapacitated, dies, or resigns from office)

Qualifications

Filipino citizen

Qualified voter of the Katipunan ng Kabataan

Resident of the barangay for at least one year immediately prior to the election

At least 18 but not more than 24 years old on the day of the election

Able to read and write Filipino, English, or the local language

Must not have been convicted by final judgment of any crime involving moral turpitude.

Must not be related within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent elected national official or to any incumbent elected regional, provincial, municipal, or barangay official in the locality where the aspirant seeks to be elected

Duties and Responsibilities

Organize and lead meetings of the youth council

Lead in the formulation of the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan and in the preparation and implementation of the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program

Implement policies, programs, and projects based on the annual programs, in coordination with the Sangguniang Barangay and the Youth Development Council of the city or municipality

Sign all required documents and warrants drawn from the Sangguniang Kabataan funds for all expenditures in the implementation of the youth development plan and the youth investment program

Supervise the affairs and activities of the SK and the official conduct of its members and other officers within his or her jurisdiction

With the approval of the youth council, can appoint key members, like the secretary and treasurer

Coordinate with the Sangguniang Barangay and other youth organizations within his or her barangay on youth-related programs and projects that they wish to initiate and implement

Automatically becomes a member of the Sangguniang Barangay, with the same powers and responsibilities as other council members

Leads the barangay council committee that focuses on youth and sports development in the community

Source: Local Government Code of 1991, Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015

SK Member

Term of Office

Three years (unless sooner removed for cause as provided by law, becomes permanently incapacitated, dies, or resigns from office)

Qualifications

Filipino citizen

Qualified voter of the Katipunan ng Kabataan (KK)

Resident of the barangay for at least one year immediately prior to the election

At least 18 but not more than 24 years old on the day of the election

Able to read and write Filipino, English, or the local language

Must not have been convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude

Must not be related within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent elected national official or to any incumbent elected regional, provincial, municipal, or barangay official in the locality where the aspirant seeks to be elected

Duties and Responsibilities

Create a three-year Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan, which shall serve as the basis for the preparation of the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program. This plan must be crafted within three months of taking office and in consultation with the Katipunan ng Kabataan. It must also be aligned with the Philippine Youth Development Plan (PYDP) and other Local Youth Development Plans at every level: municipal, city, and provincial, as is relevant.

Approve the annual budget, which is a slice of the Annual Barangay Youth Investment Program, before the start of the succeeding fiscal year and, if the SK funds allow, a supplemental budget

Promulgate resolutions necessary to achieve the goals of the youth in the neighborhood, in accordance with the the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan and the applicable provisions of the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015

Create and implement programs to promote the general welfare, development, and empowerment of the youth, in coordination with any national government agency and/or any private or nongovernment institution

Organize fund-raising events which are in line with the Comprehensive Barangay Youth Development Plan.

Set up groups or committees when needed to effectively run programs and activities, with chairpersons and members coming from among SK or KK members

Submit yearly and end-of-term program accomplishments and financial reports to the Sangguniang Barangay and present the same during the KK assembly. A copy of this must be furnished to the Office of the Local Government Operations Officer and Local Youth Development Council (LYDC).

Partner with the LYDC in planning and executing projects and programs of specific advocacies, like good governance, climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction and resiliency, youth employment and livelihood, health and anti-drug abuse, gender sensitivity, and sports development

Adopt and implement a policy on full public disclosure of all its transactions and documents involving public interest

Exercise other powers and perform other functions as may be prescribed by law or ordinance, or as delegated by the Sangguniang Barangay or the National Youth Commission.

Source: Local Government Code of 1991, Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015

– Research by James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

