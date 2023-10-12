Powers and Duties: Punong Barangay, Sangguniang Barangay Member

SUMMARY
What duties and roles should you anticipate when selecting a barangay chairperson and members of the barangay council?
Punong Barangay
Term of Office
- 3 years
- Can be elected to a maximum of 3 consecutive terms
Qualifications
- A natural-born Filipino citizen
- A registered voter in the barangay
- An actual resident of the barangay for at least one year immediately preceding the election
- Able to read and write Filipino or any other local language or dialect
- At least 21 years of age on the day of the election
Duties and responsibilities
- Make sure everyone follows the ordinances and rules of the barangay
- Sign agreements for the barangay, but only with the approval of the barangay council
- Keep peace in the barangay and help the city or town leader and council members do their jobs
- Run and lead meetings of the barangay council and community meetings, and only vote when there’s a tie
- With the council’s approval, choose people for important jobs in barangay, like a secretary and a treasurer
- Organize and lead a group for emergencies to keep peace and order or on occasions of calamity
- In coordination with the Barangay Development Council, prepare the annual executive and supplemental budgets of the barangay
- Approve the spending of barangay budget
- Make sure people follow the rules about keeping the environment clean and safe
- Help with neighborhood conflicts and disputes
- Keep an eye on the activities of the youth council (Sangguniang Kabataan)
- Make sure everyone in the barangay gets the basics they need
- Organize a yearly sports event with the Department of Education
- Look out for the well-being of the barangay
- Do other jobs and duties as the laws or barangay ordinances and rules require
Source: Local Government Code of 1991, Republic Act No. 9164
Sangguniang Barangay Member
Term of Office
- 3 years
- Can be elected to a maximum of 3 consecutive terms
Qualifications
- A natural-born Filipino citizen
- A registered voter in the barangay
- An actual resident of the barangay for at least one year immediately preceding the election
- Able to read and write Filipino or any other local language or dialect
- At least 21 years of age on the day of the election
Duties and responsibilities
- Pass ordinances and budgets
- Oversee public facilities while also suggesting improvements
- Promote cooperatives, manage facilities, coordinate project fundraising
- May provide compensation and allowances to council members within budget limits
- May authorize the punong barangay to enter into contracts, and the treasurer to make administrative purchases
- May organize community activities, forums, lectures, and assemblies to encourage citizen participation in governance
- May start a barangay high school or non-formal education center
- Support child protection and anti-juvenile delinquency efforts
- Assist the punong barangay in his duties
- Act as peace officer to maintain public order and safety
- Exercise any other powers and perform duties as prescribed by law or ordinance
Source: Local Government Code of 1991, Republic Act No. 9164
– Research by Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com
