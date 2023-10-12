Philippine elections
Powers and Duties: Punong Barangay, Sangguniang Barangay Member

What duties and roles should you anticipate when selecting a barangay chairperson and members of the barangay council?

Punong Barangay

Term of Office
  • 3 years
  • Can be elected to a maximum of 3 consecutive terms 
Qualifications
  • A natural-born Filipino citizen
  • A registered voter in the barangay
  • An actual resident of the barangay for at least one year immediately preceding the election
  • Able to read and write Filipino or any other local language or dialect
  • At least 21 years of age on the day of the election
Duties and responsibilities
  • Make sure everyone follows the ordinances and rules of the barangay
  • Sign agreements for the barangay, but only with the approval of the barangay council
  • Keep peace in the barangay and help the city or town leader and council members do their jobs
  • Run and lead meetings of the barangay council and community meetings, and only vote when there’s a tie
  • With the council’s approval, choose people for important jobs in barangay, like a secretary and a treasurer
  • Organize and lead a group for emergencies to keep peace and order or on occasions of calamity
  • In coordination with the Barangay Development Council, prepare the annual executive and supplemental budgets of the barangay
  • Approve the spending of barangay budget
  • Make sure people follow the rules about keeping the environment clean and safe
  • Help with neighborhood conflicts and disputes
  • Keep an eye on the activities of the youth council (Sangguniang Kabataan)
  • Make sure everyone in the barangay gets the basics they need
  • Organize a yearly sports event with the Department of Education
  • Look out for the well-being of the barangay
  • Do other jobs and duties as the laws or barangay ordinances and rules require

Source: Local Government Code of 1991, Republic Act No. 9164

Sangguniang Barangay Member

Term of Office
  • 3 years
  • Can be elected to a maximum of 3 consecutive terms
Qualifications
  • A natural-born Filipino citizen
  • A registered voter in the barangay
  • An actual resident of the barangay for at least one year immediately preceding the election
  • Able to read and write Filipino or any other local language or dialect
  • At least 21 years of age on the day of the election
Duties and responsibilities
  • Pass ordinances and budgets
  • Oversee public facilities while also suggesting improvements
  • Promote cooperatives, manage facilities, coordinate project fundraising
  • May provide compensation and allowances to council members within budget limits
  • May authorize the punong barangay to enter into contracts, and the treasurer to make administrative purchases
  • May organize community activities, forums, lectures, and assemblies to encourage citizen participation in governance
  • May start a barangay high school or non-formal education center
  • Support child protection and anti-juvenile delinquency efforts
  • Assist the punong barangay in his duties
  • Act as peace officer to maintain public order and safety
  • Exercise any other powers and perform duties as prescribed by law or ordinance

Source: Local Government Code of 1991, Republic Act No. 9164

– Research by Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com

