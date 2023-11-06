Veteran journalist Conrado de Quiros dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Rock on in heaven, Choy,' his brother Paul de Quiros says in a Facebook post

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran journalist, author, and columnist Conrado de Quiros has died, his brother announced on Monday evening, November 6. He was 72.

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our brother, Conrado S. de Quiros,” Paul de Quiros said in a Facebook post.

“He will be greatly missed by our loving family and friends…. Conrad will remain in our hearts forever. Rock on in heaven, Choy.”

De Quiros wrote the longtime column “There’s the Rub” for the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI). According to Inquirer.net, De Quiros started the column in November 1987 with the Philippine Daily Globe before bringing it to PDI in July 1991.

His family said the wake details have yet to be finalized. – Rappler.com