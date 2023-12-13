DepEd fails to remit P5.55B in teachers, other staff’s taxes, insurance payments

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Education divisions in the provinces tell state auditors that disorganized and unreconciled records of the GSIS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG have prevented them from remitting the deductions

MANILA, Philippines – The central office and 12 regional offices of the Department of Education (DepEd) have not remitted a total of P5.55 billion in taxes, insurance contributions, and loan payments deducted from teachers and non-teaching personnel as of end-2022.

Specifically, the education department failed to remit to the following government agencies and corporations:

P4.47 billion – Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

P307.034 million – Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth)

P193.768 million – Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF or Pag-IBIG)

P572.6 million – Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)

The Commission on Audit (COA) said this could expose teachers and other DepEd staff to penalties, reduced benefits, and unwarranted interests.

The COA report for 2022 showed the following regional DepEd offices with the biggest unremited amounts to the GSIS, and their explanations for their failure to remit:

DepEd Region 3 (Central Luzon), P435.168 million – It had remitted P44.058 million, as of January 2023. The divisions of Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Tarlac province, and Zambales were working with the GSIS to reconcile their remittance records. Tarlac City said the GSIS computerized system rejected its remittances. DepEd Region 5 (Bicol), P508.934 million – The Catanduanes Schools Division Office (SDO) had remitted more than P500 million remittance to the GSIS, leaving a balance of only P3.27 million at the end of 2022. DepEd Region 6 (Western Visayas), P2.199 billion DepEd Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), P580.8 million – Teachers’ records with the GSIS were incomplete or unreconciled.

State auditors said, “The failure by the DepEd Offices to remit the premium contributions deprived their employees of the opportunity to avail [themselves] of loan privileges, earn yearly dividends, and such other benefits…thereby causing undue injury on them.”

Meanwhile, remittances even from earlier years had yet to be reconciled with PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG records.

As of the end of 2022, DepEd had 879,793 teachers, 63,610 teaching-related workers, and 72,663 non-teaching personnel. – Rappler.com