At least 116 injured due to firecracker-related injuries – DOH

STREET REVELRY. Children play during New Year's Eve celebrations at a street in Mandaluyong on December 31, 2023.

Five people were also injured due to stray bullets, the DOH says.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has so far logged 116 new fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) after New Year’s Eve festivities, but the total number of those injured can go higher as hospitals update reports.

The youngest recorded victim is an 11-month old who suffered burns on the face and right eye due to piccolo that was from the street, while a 76-year-old injured his right eye because of kwitis (sky rocket).

“Karamihan nangyari sa bahay (A lot of the cases happened at home),” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said in a press conference on Monday, January 1.

“A lot of them are [caused by] legal fireworks so remember, even if they’re legal, they are still dangerous,” he added in mixed Filipino and English.

Herbosa said this brings the total, since December 21, to 231 fireworks-related cases, of which 102 were wounded because of illegal fireworks. (READ: Here’s what you need to know about prohibited firecrackers)

The health chief noted an increase from the injuries reported in previous years when the country was in lockdown due to the pandemic, saying there might have been a “revenge drive” among the public to celebrate the new year with fireworks.

Nearly half or 113 of the cases this year were from Metro Manila, Central Luzon followed with 27 cases, and the Ilocos Region so far has 24 fireworks-related injuries.

According to a DOH report, kwitis is the top cause of injuries, followed by illegal fireworks 5-Star, boga, piccolo, whistle bomb, and pla-pla; and luces, fountain, and triangle.

There were also five case of injuries caused by stray bullets. (READ: DOH raises alarm on firecracker-linked psychological stress)

“Paalala natin doon sa mga na-injure, kahit maliit, pumunta kayo sa emergency department para malinis ang sugat at bigyan kayo ng booster shot ng tetanus vaccine,” Herbosa said.

(We would like to remind those who sustained injuries, even if they are small, to go to the emergency department so your wound can be cleaned and you are given a tetanus vaccine booster shot.) – Rappler.com