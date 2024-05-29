Comelec releases calendar of activities for 2025 elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Wednesday, May 29, the calendar of activities for the 2025 Philippine midterm elections, a vote that will elect a new set of leaders in the Senate down to city and municipal councils across the country.

The last day of voter registration is September 30, while the filing of certificates of candidacy for election aspirants will take place from October 1 to October 8.

The Comelec has said it would not allow the substitution of candidates who voluntarily withdraw their candidacy after October 8, doing away with the spectacle that gripped the country in the 2016 and 2022 polls.

The election period will start on January 12, 2025, ushering in a number of changes in policies, including a gun ban, prohibition on the suspension of elective officials, and prohibition on the movement of officers in the civil service, among others.

Candidates for the Senate and the party-list system will be allowed to officially campaign beginning February 11, while local aspirants can start wooing voters on March 28. The campaign period will end on May 10.

Overseas voters will be allowed to vote a month in advance, beginning April 13, while Filipinos here in the Philippines are scheduled to cast their ballots on election day, May 12.

The dates to remember are summarized below:

August 31, 2024: Last day of Registered Anywhere Program

September 30, 2024: Last day of local and overseas registration

September 1 to 28, 2024: Period to hold political conventions by political parties to select/ nominate candidates

October 1 to 8, 2024: Filing of certificates of candidacy, and certificates of nomination and acceptance

January 12 to June 11, 2025: Election period, gun ban

February 11 to May 10, 2025: Campaign period for candidates for senator and groups in the party-list system

March 28 to May 10, 2025: Campaign period for candidates for House district lawmaker, and parliamentary, provincial, city, and municipal officials

April 13 to May 12, 2025: Voting by overseas voters

April 28 to 30, 2025: Voting by local absentee voters

May 11, 2025: Liquor ban

May 12, 2025: Election day

June 11, 2025: Last day to file statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE)

– Rappler.com