Liza Marcos laughs off rumors of future senatorial bid

SPOUSE. First Lady Liza Marcos poses for a selfie during "Indak ng Musika," the second show from “Goldenberg, The Concert Series," in Malacañang in April 2024.

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos denies that her projects, such as the outreach medical program for the poor, are fueled by political ambitions

MANILA, Philippines – First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos brushed aside speculations that she is considering a political bid in the future.

In an interview with broadcaster Anthony Taberna aired on Friday, April 19, Marcos denied that her projects were fueled by her desire to become part of the Senate.

“My favorite is, ‘Oh I’m doing Lab for All because I’m going to run for Senate.’ Pati ba naman ‘yan nilagyan ng [malisya] (Why would they even attach malice to that?),” she said.

Marcos explained that the Lab for All program – an outreach medical exam for underprivileged individuals – started because she had time to spare while waiting for her class to start at the West Visayas State University in Iloilo City.

Marcos said she is no stranger to being the subject of speculations about her political plans, especially when her husband – now-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – was still a local politician in Ilocos Norte.

Sometime later in the interview, when asked about the attacks against her now that she’s the First Lady, she quipped: “Hindi naman ako tatakbo (I won’t run anyway).”

A Rappler profile of Marcos in July 2023 said there had been an “exploratory team” evaluating whether the First Lady could jumpstart a political career of her own, according to several sources.

A 2025 run, if ever, could complicate the senatorial race, as her sister-in-law Senator Imee Marcos is seeking reelection.

It is an open secret that Liza and Imee don’t always see eye to eye, and the strained relationship was evident during her interview with Taberna.

“Well, every Sunday, we have a family lunch. Once my mother-in-law (Imelda Marcos) said, ‘Hija, ‘di mo iniimbita si Imee sa mga ano (You don’t invite Imee to our gatherings).’ ‘Mom, ako pa? May group chat kami. Lahat sila nandiyan (We have a group chat, mom. All of them are there),'” Liza recalled. “She’s always invited.” – Rappler.com