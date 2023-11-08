Arroyo reiterates support for Romualdez despite demotion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Despite her second demotion at the House of Representatives this year, Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo reiterated her continued support for the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez and described those who insinuate otherwise as nothing more than “intriguers.”

In a statement on Wednesday, November 8, the former president and now congresswoman clarified that she has “always supported” Romualdez despite rumors that have so far rocked her term in Congress under the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration. She also again denied her involvement in plans to unseat Romualdez.

“If some intriguers were able to convince Speaker Romualdez of the falsehood that I do not support his leadership in the House, then there is nothing I can do,” Arroyo said.

“But even as an ordinary congressman, I will remain true to my word to President Marcos Jr. – I will continue to support his preferred man for House speaker, and that is Speaker Romualdez,” she added.

Arroyo also explained that for her, House Resolution 1414 – where House members expressed solidarity with Romualdez in the face of attacks that “maligned” the lower chamber – had “nothing new” as she had never stopped supporting Romualdez as speaker.

“That resolution does not contain anything new for me, because I have always supported his leadership as speaker,” she said.

Arroyo and Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab were stripped of their deputy speaker post after failing to sign House Resolution 1414, which was sponsored by the entire leadership. Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe emphasized that the chamber “have leaders who fully support and uphold the collective decisions and directions set forth by the leadership.”

Isabela 1st District Representative Antonio Albano and Lanao del Sur 2nd District Representative Yasser Alonto Balindong replaced the two.

Not in the country

Arroyo also cited being abroad as reason for her to miss signing House Resolution 1414.

However, Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel pointed out that the draft resolution was presented to the House leadership and party leaders before it was even presented at the plenary.

“You can signify through a message,” Pimentel said in an interview at CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Wednesday. “Each congressman has a chief of staff and all information that need to be communicated to each congressman is being delivered to the chief of staff.”

“I’m sure that former [president] GMA was aware of the draft resolution,” he added.

While chiefs of staff cannot sign the resolution in place of the lawmaker, lawmakers can ask them to signify their intent to sponsor or co-author the document.

Previous scruffles

Earlier this year, Arroyo was demoted from her senior deputy speakership role to “unburden” her from the “heavy load” of the position.

She later dispelled talks that she was planning a coup to take Romualdez’ post. Without naming her, Romualdez released a statement saying “occasional moves to destabilize the House should be nipped in the bud.”

While she admittedly eyed to be House Speaker when Marcos was elected, Arroyo said she quickly realized the chief executive wanted his cousin to lead the chamber.

“From the time that I learned that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s preference for Speaker was, and is, then Congressman Martin Romualdez, I took the position that I will support him as Speaker. I had advised the President of this in writing,” Arroyo said on Wednesday. – Rappler.com