After call for Marcos to resign, House expresses ‘strong, unqualified support’

Members of the House of Representatives, consisting of Partylist leaders, hold a press conference expressing their support for President Marcos’ leadership, on January 29, 2024.

Congressmen view House Resolution 1557 as a 'strong testament' to the administration’s efforts to make more of the government’s services and initiatives open to the people

MANILA, Philippines — Majority of political party leaders of the House of Representatives filed a resolution expressing “strong and unqualified support” for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a day after the chief executive was asked to resign by the brother of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The president unveiled the “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) campaign on Sunday, January 28, with the objective of making the government more responsive to public needs.

Backers of House Resolution 1557 view this as a “strong testament” to the administration’s efforts to make more of the government’s services and initiatives open to the people.

It was filed and adopted at the lower chamber on Monday, January 29.

“Spearheaded by President Bongbong Marcos, Bagong Pilipinas is envisioned to foster a unified commitment towards nation-building, the pursuance of excellence and innovation, and the upliftment of every life of the Filipino,” said Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., who is also Pampanga 3rd District Representative.

The resolution was authored by:

House Speaker Martin Romualdez

Deputy Speaker Gonzales

Deputy Speaker and Antipolo City 1st District Representative Roberto Puno

Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar

Deputy Speaker and Ilocos Sur 2nd District Representative Kristine Singson-Meehan

Depputy Speaker and TUCP Partlylist Representative Raymond Democrito Mendoza

Deputy Speaker and Cebu 5th District Representative Vincent Franco Frasco

Deputy Speaker and Lanao del Sur 2nd District Representative Yasser Alonto Balindog

Deputy Speaker and Isabela 1st District Representative Antonio Albano

Deputy Speaker and Quezon 2nd District Representative David Suarez

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga 2nd District Representative Manuel Jose Dalipe

House Minority Leader and 4Ps Partylist Representative Marcelino Libanan

Tingog Partylist Representative Yedda Maria Romualdez

Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers

Rizal 1st District Representative Michael John Duavit

Bicol Saro Partylist Representative Brian Raymond Yamsuan

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Ty Pimentel

Bataan 2nd District Representative Albert Garcia

Navotas Representative Tobias Tiangco

Agusan del Norte 1st District Representative Jose Aquino II

Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Elizaldy Co

Camarines Sur 2nd District Representative Luis Raymond Villafuerte

Rombol Representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona

Quezon 1st District Representative Wilfrido Mark Enverga

Camiguin Representative Jurdin Jesus Romualdo

BHW Partylist Representative Angelica Natasha Co

Deputy Speaker David Suarez said the resolution was filed to “show the firm commitment” of the lower chamber to Marcos’ government.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday, in a so-called prayer rally in his territory, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte called for Marcos to resign. Sebastian is the brother of the Vice President. They are children of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos Jr and Sara professed unity when they ran in tandem and won during the 2022 national elections.

Likewise in that Davao prayer event, the erstwhile chief executive spewed vitriol in his rant against the current administration’s push to amend the Constitution, warning his successor that pursuing charter change efforts may cost Marcos his presidency. Mouthing his usual invectives, the former president also accused Marcos of being part of a narco-list and repeatedly called the current president a “drug addict.” (RELATED: Tit for tat: Marcos blames Duterte’s use of fentanyl for foul-mouthed tirade)

Suarez clarified in a press conference in the House on Monday that events in Davao did not have anything to do with their resolution.

The last time the lower chamber approved a resolution expressing support for Marcos was in November when Rodrigo called the institution the “most rotten” in the Philippine government and attacked its leadership. – Rappler.com