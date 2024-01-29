Tit for tat: Marcos blames Duterte’s use of fentanyl for foul-mouthed tirade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'When was the last time he told us he was taking fentanyl? Five or six years ago? After five or six years, it has to affect him. Kaya palagay ko nagkakaganyan,' Marcos says of Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fired back at his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, saying the latter’s supposed use of fentanyl might be the reason for his erratic behavior.

Marcos’ allegation came after Duterte accused him of once being part of the government’s drug watch list.

“I won’t even dignify the question,” Marcos said on Monday, January 29.

“[Former president Duterte] has been taking the drug for a very long time now. When was the last time he told us he was taking fentanyl? Five or six years ago? After five or six years, it has to affect him. Kaya palagay ko nagkakaganyan (Maybe that’s why he is behaving that way). I hope his doctors take better care of him than this – hindi pinababayaan itong mga nagiging problema (and not allow these problems to go unattended),” he added.

In 2016, Duterte admitted using fentanyl patches to relieve the pain from spinal issues.

On Sunday night, Duterte drew cheers at a rally against charter change in Davao City for accusing Marcos of illegal drug activity.

“Bongbong, he’s high. That’s why I’m telling you. Bongbong Marcos was high back then. Now that he’s the president, he’s still high. You, in the military, especially those in Malacañang, you know it. The Armed Forces of the Philippines, you know it. We have a drug addict for a president! That son of a whore!” Duterte said.

Duterte is notorious for linking politicians and other officials with the drug trade even without evidence – in some cases even falsely – and PDEA has refuted Duterte’s claim. – Rappler.com