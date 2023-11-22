‘Ang laking kahihiyan’: Imee Marcos says PH gov’t shouldn’t cooperate with ICC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senator Imee Marcos answers questions from the senate media during the Kapihan sa Senado on July 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Imee Marcos warned that it would be a “cause of great shame” for Filipinos if the Philippine government would agree to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war that killed thousands.

The senator made the statement on Wednesday, November 22, after lawmakers filed separate House resolutions urging the government of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to cooperate with the ICC’s Duterte drug war investigation.

“Mahiya naman tayo bilang Pilipino. Ipapasa pa raw ‘yung ICC resolution na pakialaman tayo ng mga dayuhan samantalang mga korte natin napapatunayan naman na umaandar, malaya at at matibay. Bakit papapasukin pa ‘yung iba?” Marcos said.

(We should be ashamed as Filipinos. They might pass a resolution on the ICC that we will allow foreigners to interfere whereas we have already proven that our courts are working, free and strong. Why do we need to allow them to enter?)

“Ang laking kahihiyan talaga sa Pilipinas ‘pag pumasok ‘yang ICC na ‘yan. Huwag tayong papayag-payag na ganyan,” she added. (It would be a great shame for the Philippines if we let in the ICC. We should not allow that.)

The senator is a staunch supporter of Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante, House human rights panel chair, and 1-Rider Representative Ramon Rodrigo earlier filed House Resolution 1477 urging the government “to extend their full cooperation to the ICC Prosecutor with respect to its investigation of any alleged crime within the jurisdiction of the ICC.” Albay congressman Edcel Lagman filed HR 1482, for the same purpose.

In October, Makabayan lawmakers also filed House Resolution No. 1393, which also sought support for the probe.

The Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court (PCICC) welcomed the House move, and expressed hope that senators would”initiate a similar resolution.”

“A change of heart towards justice by our legislators and the executive branch of government is a step in the right direction, and may very well serve as deterrent to future crimes,” said PCICC co-chairperson Dr. Aurora Parong.

At least 6,252 individuals were killed in police operations under Duterte’s war on drugs, his administration’s flagship campaign, as of May 31, 2022. This number does not include victims of vigilante-style killings, which human rights groups estimate to be between 27,000 and 30,000.– Rappler.com