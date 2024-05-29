In The Public Square: Running after POGOs – and Alice Guo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What is really going on with POGOs? Can they be stopped?

MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, is the talk of the town, the meme of the month. But the mystery she poses is only a small part of a much larger, more familiar puzzle: the use of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) as a scam hub and a criminal enterprise.

In the last two years, we’ve seen some of the biggest raids on POGOs operating as criminal hubs. These raids have a common denominator: the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission was involved.

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio. They discuss the recent developments from the Senate hearings and how the PAOCC has been dealing with the issue.

Watch the episode here on Wednesday, May 29, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com