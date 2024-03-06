[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Abolish the National Housing Authority?

Why do urban poor groups want the National Housing Authority, whose legislative life expires next year, abolished?

MANILA, Philippines – An important constituency of the National Housing Authority does not want its life extended: The urban poor.

Six weeks ago, we sat down with representatives of the urban poor to explain their resistance to the flagship program of the second Marcos administration known as 4PH. But their resistance is rooted in the lack of real government attention to their concerns.

The center, or the black hole of that lack of real attention is the National Housing Authority, whose legislative life expires next year. Why do urban poor groups want the NHA abolished?

Joining this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery is seasoned sociologist, anthropologist and development leader Professor Mary Racelis; a representative of SALIGAN, or Center of Alternative Legal Lingap, Josephine Cabales Cordero; and Ka Jeorgie Tenolete, president of people’s organization Kabalikat sa Kaunlaran sa Baseco.

