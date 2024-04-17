In The Public Square with John Nery: Danger in the gray zone

LIVE

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist John Nery tries to understand the tensions in the West Philippine Sea from the perspective of the military and national security

The United States, Japan, and the Philippines recently concluded their inaugural trilateral summit held in Washington. The landmark event helped to draw attention to other aspects of the maritime conflict with China, where Ayungin Shoal – a feature in the South China Sea within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone – is one of the current flashpoints.

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery tries to understand the tensions in the West Philippine Sea from the perspective of the military and national security, alongside retired Navy Rear Admiral Rommel Jude Ong, professor of practice at the Ateneo School of Government.

