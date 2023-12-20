[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Lessons from Father Ben Nebres

In this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, we speak with the “education icon,” and National Scientist, Father Ben, on a lifetime in learning

On its 50th anniversary, the Department of Science and Technology called Fr. Bienvenido Nebres SJ an education icon, for doing trailblazing work in education, in education administration, and in education reform. He continues that work today as a member of the Advisory Council of EdCom 2.

He also served as provincial superior of the Jesuits in the Philippines during a most critical period, has received several honorary doctorates to add to his own PhD in Mathematics from Stanford University, was named a National Scientist in 2011, and recently received the Pro Deo et Patria award from the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines only the other month.

In this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, we speak with the “education icon,” and National Scientist, Father Ben, on a lifetime in learning.

Watch this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery here on Wednesday, December 20, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com