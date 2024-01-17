[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Pambansang Pabahay? But the rent is so high

In September 2022, the Marcos administration launched the 4PH program: Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing. It hasn’t attracted as much attention as it should have. Urban poor communities, which would benefit the most from socialized housing, are not happy with the program.

Three urban poor leaders will join us tonight in this episode of In The Public Square with John Nery: Demetrio “Kuya Jhun” Opriasa, of Estero de Legarda in Manila; Mother Cynthia Espiga, of the National Government Center area in Quezon City; and Vido Topacio, of the DSWD area in Camarin, Caloocan. They are partners and affiliates of Urban Poor Associates.

Watch the episode here on Wednesday, January 17, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com