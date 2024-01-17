Rappler Talk: Pantaleon Alvarez on charter change push under Marcos gov’t

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the interview with former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Thursday, January 18, at 2 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Once a lead mover in the efforts to amend the Constitution, Duterte-era House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is now a critic of the Marcos administration’s push to do the same.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 17, Alvarez claimed that the difference now is that the charter change movement through a people’s initiative is a “self-serving farce.”

“It was different during the time of former president Rodrigo Duterte. What we wanted to change was clear. There was a draft Constitution which anyone can check. We didn’t hide anything,” said Alvarez, still a lawmaker representing Davao del Norte’s 1st District. “The effort was sincere and not selfish. That’s the difference.”

Rappler’s political reporter Dwight de Leon sits down with Alvarez to further discuss his thoughts on the subject.

