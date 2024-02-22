Korean firm Miru wins top 2025 election contract, replacing Smartmatic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Comelec will pay P17.9 billion to the joint venture led by South Korean firm Miru, in exchange for 110,000 new voting machines and other 2025 election deliverables

MANILA, Philippines – The joint venture led by South Korean firm Miru Systems will be the Philippines’ top election provider in 2025, after it secured next year’s most expensive poll contract worth P17.9 billion.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday, February 22, that its seven-member en banc voted unanimously in awarding Miru and its local partners the contract, which in past elections went to poll tech firm Smartmatic.

Miru is the lone bidder for the contract that seeks to reshape automated elections in the Philippines.

As an election provider, Miru will be tasked to deliver the following:

110,000 new automated counting machines

104,345 ballot boxes

2,200 consolidation and canvassing system (CCS) laptops and printers

ballot paper for 73.8 million voters

ballot printing and ballot verification services

No competition

Miru showed interest in the Philippine elections as early as 2015, but this is the first time it submitted a bidding proposal to be a poll provider.

There was no competition this time, as it was the only legitimate bidder in the Comelec’s full automation system with transparency audit count (FASTrAC) project.

Miru’s joint venture partners for the 2025 elections are Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies.

Established in 1999, Miru has provided election systems in South Korea, as well as Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Its technology was the subject of security concerns in some of those countries, but Miru insisted that allegations of election failures are false.

Smartmatic out

The issuance of the notice of award to Miru officially unseats Smartmatic, the Philippines’ poll tech supplier since the country shifted to automated elections in 2010.

Smartmatic tried to submit a bidding proposal twice, but the Comelec rejected it due to the commission’s disqualification order against the company.

The company was barred from participating in future elections due to an alleged 2016 bribery scheme between Smartmatic and former Comelec chairman Andres Bautista.

The firm has denied wrongdoing, and is contesting the commission’s decision. – Rappler.com