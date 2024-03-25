Marcos, First Lady Liza have made full recovery from flu-like symptoms, says Palace

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lazy Liza Araneta Marcos depart Tokyo on December 18, 2023, after the conclusion of their four-day visit to Japan for the Commemorative Summit on the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

President Marcos 'has been in meetings today and will resume his public duties tomorrow,' Malacañang says on Monday, March 25

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos are now in excellent health after days of enduring flu-like symptoms, according to Malacañang.

“Their attending physician has confirmed that they are free from all symptoms, enabling them to promptly return to their regular duties, effective immediately,” read a social media post from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Monday, March 25.

“The President has been in meetings today and will resume his public duties tomorrow,” it added.

The President is scheduled to separately welcome Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and a US congressional delegation in Malacañang on Tuesday, March 26.

He will also oversee a sectoral meeting to discuss updates on El Niño in the Philippines and an outlook on La Niña.

Malacañang first disclosed of the first couple’s illness on March 20.

Due to his condition, Marcos canceled his scheduled participation in a media-led presidential luncheon the following day.

That event mounted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) would have allowed journalists to ask Marcos questions covering a wide range of topics.

Malacañang and FOCAP later said that the gathering will be rescheduled. – Rappler.com