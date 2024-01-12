No local trial for Rodrigo Duterte as QC prosecutors junk grave threat suit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Quezon City prosecutors junk the grave threats complaint 'for want of sufficient evidence'

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Rodrigo Duterte will not be brought to trial for his first criminal complaint after Quezon City prosecutors moved to junk the suit filed by ACT Teachers Representative France Castro.

In a resolution dated January 9, the Quezon City prosecutors junked the grave threats complaint “for want of sufficient evidence.”

Duterte’s first criminal complaint was a test case for the country’s prosecution and justice system. It was not only the first criminal complaint filed after Duterte’s immunity wore off when he stepped down from office in June 2022, but it also provided the chance for Duterte to undergo a court trial for red-tagging and grave threats.

On countless occasions, Duterte had red-tagged progressive individuals, including members of the progressive Makabayan like Castro. In October 2023, Castro filed a criminal complaint against the former president.

Duterte, in his television show, had linked the ACT Teachers lawmaker to the communist armed movement. He added that Castro should be targeted to be killed first.

Duterte’s rants stemmed from the House of Representatives’ rejection of providing confidential funds in 2024 to Sara Duterte’s offices: the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

The former chief executive was a no-show during two schedules for the complaint’s preliminary investigation. Last December 15, Castro told reporters Duterte subscribed to his counter-affidavit before Davao prosecutors, citing distance. – Rappler.com