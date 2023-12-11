Civilian supply boat reaches Lawak island in West Philippine Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Civilian supply boat makes it to West Philippine Sea despite China intimidation

A supply boat of the Atin Ito coalition convoy carrying donations for Filipino fisherfolk safely reaches Lawak Island on Sunday, December 10.

The Philippines summons Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian yet again, following a weekend of ‘aggression and provocations’ against Philippine vessels in different parts of the West Philippine Sea.

Current and former Makabayan lawmakers become the third group to file a petition against Vice President Sara Duterte, questioning the legality of her P125-million confidential funds in 2022.

Two weeks before then-President Rodrigo Duterte ended his term, he registered at least 358 firearms, all with 10-year validities and legal backing through a law he enacted in 2022.

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, vetoes a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying it cannot support the resolution due to its lack of language condemning Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ account on X is reinstated following a poll by X owner Elon Musk backing his return.

BTS members RM and V begin their mandatory military service on Monday, December 11. Yonhap News Agency says the two will receive their basic military training at the boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province for five weeks. — Rappler.com