Duterte gets first subpoena since stepping down from public office

THANKSGIVING. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte attends the "Salamat PRRD" thanksgiving concert at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 26, 2022. ROBINSON NIÑAL/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

The former president is asked to appear before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office on December 4 and 11 for the grave threats complaint filed by ACT Representative France Castro after Duterte supposedly threatened to kill her

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Rodrigo Duterte has been directed to appear before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City next month and submit a counter-affidavit to the criminal complaint filed by Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Representative France Castro.

This is the first subpoena issued to Duterte since his term as president ended in June last year.

“I am glad that the case is progressing and I hope that former president Duterte will face the charges and participate in the preliminary investigation,” Castro told reporters on Wednesday, November 15.

The preliminary investigation is slated for December 4 and 11.

The subpoena was signed by Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ulric Badiola and is dated October 27, days after Castro filed a grave threats complaint against the former chief executive. A copy of the document was only made available to reporters on November 15.

JUST IN. The QC prosecutor's office issues subpoena vs former pres Rodrigo Duterte over the cybercrime complaint filed by Rep. France Castro.



This is the first time Duterte was subpoenad after his presidency. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Mjfdzp9SNg — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) November 15, 2023

In his rant on live television last month, Duterte threatened to kill Castro using proposed intelligence funds and linked without evidence the ACT party lawmaker to the communist armed movement. This was after news of the House of Representatives reallocating the confidential and intelligence funds requested by the offices of his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, broke. (READ: After backlash, Sara Duterte drops bid for P650-M confidential funds in 2024 budget)

Castro previously said she did not have second thoughts on whether she would pursue a case against the former president.

“Hindi ako nag-hesitate kasi tingin ko dapat tumigil na ito, ‘yung ganitong culture of impunity sa bahagi ni dating Presidente Duterte,” Castro said on October 24.

(I did not hesitate because I think this has to stop, this culture of impunity on the part of former president Duterte.)

Play Video

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte then defended his father and criticized Castro for supposedly “silencing critics,” which Gabriela Women’s Representative Arlene Brosas pointed out as “ironic” since the former president was known to silence those who criticized his government during his term.

Meanwhile, other members of the lower chamber expressed support for Castro and some offered her extra security. Rodrigo’s relationship with the chamber got strained after he also attacked the institution calling it the “most rotten” in Philippine government. Duterte was as a member of the House of Representatives representing Davao City from 1998 to 2001.

Castro remains hopeful that the country’s justice system will rule in her favor, despite her case being considered “unprecedented.”

“Kung magiging matagal man ito, mag-aantay tayo pero gusto natin makuha talaga yung hustisiya so hindi pa rin ako nawawalan na pag-asa na yung ating judicial system ay magiging pabor sa akin,” Castro said.

(If this will take a while, I am willing to wait but I really want to get justice so I will still not lose hope that our judicial system will rule in my favor.) – with a report from Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com