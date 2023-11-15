Business
Business
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

WATCH: Marcos delivers speech in Singapore via hologram while in US

Lance Spencer Yu

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WATCH: Marcos delivers speech in Singapore via hologram while in US

HOLOGRAM. A screenshot of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s keynote hologram address at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023 while in the US for the APEC Summit and other engagements.

Lance Yu/Rappler

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a keynote hologram address at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023 in the city-state while in the US for the APEC Summit and other engagements

SINGAPORE – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “appeared” at the Singapore Fintech Festival to give a keynote address, but rather than delivering the talk in person, the President instead spoke as a hologram. Watch parts of the speech below:

Specifically, Marcos discussed “accelerating ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance], advancing talent, and efficient payments” to an audience composed of international bankers and major players in the global financial system.

He’s been to Singapore three times already in the past nearly year-and-half since becoming President – once for his first presidential visit, another to watch the Singapore Grand Prix in an unannnounced visit, and the latest to celeberate his birthday and watch the Singapore Grand Prix again. 

But the President’s presence was limited to a digital display because he’s currently tied up in the 2023 Asia Pacific Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California. Besides Marcos, other prominent speakers at the festival include Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. – Rappler.com

Disclosure: The author is part of a media delegation to the Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 sponsored by Union Bank, an exhibitor in one of the festival’s 16 international pavilions.

From sci-fi to science lab: Holograms you can ‘feel’

From sci-fi to science lab: Holograms you can ‘feel’

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Clothing, Sleeve, Person

author

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
More from Lance Spencer Yu

financial technology

Marcos Jr. administration

Singapore