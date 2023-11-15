WATCH: Marcos delivers speech in Singapore via hologram while in US

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOLOGRAM. A screenshot of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s keynote hologram address at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023 while in the US for the APEC Summit and other engagements.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a keynote hologram address at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023 in the city-state while in the US for the APEC Summit and other engagements

SINGAPORE – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “appeared” at the Singapore Fintech Festival to give a keynote address, but rather than delivering the talk in person, the President instead spoke as a hologram. Watch parts of the speech below:

Marcos speaks here at the Singapore Fintech Festival to talk about “accelerating ESG, advancing talent, and efficient payments.” Rather than appearing in person, he’s delivering the speech via hologram. | @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/7QMjAy7s72 — Lance Spencer Yu (@lanceyu_) November 15, 2023

Specifically, Marcos discussed “accelerating ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance], advancing talent, and efficient payments” to an audience composed of international bankers and major players in the global financial system.

He’s been to Singapore three times already in the past nearly year-and-half since becoming President – once for his first presidential visit, another to watch the Singapore Grand Prix in an unannnounced visit, and the latest to celeberate his birthday and watch the Singapore Grand Prix again.

But the President’s presence was limited to a digital display because he’s currently tied up in the 2023 Asia Pacific Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California. Besides Marcos, other prominent speakers at the festival include Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. – Rappler.com

Disclosure: The author is part of a media delegation to the Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 sponsored by Union Bank, an exhibitor in one of the festival’s 16 international pavilions.