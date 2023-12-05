LIVESTREAM: Announcement of 2023 Bar exams results

Bookmark this page to watch the live announcement

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court announces on Tuesday, December 5, the successful examinees who passed the 121st Bar Examinations chaired by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.

As in the past years, the results are released on a screen within the High Court’s grounds in Padre Faura in Manila. The list of successful examinees is also uploaded on the SC website, including the High Court’s social media accounts on X, Threads, Facebook, and Instagram.

