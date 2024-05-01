[WATCH] ‘Dambana ng Paghilom’: A shrine to immortalize drug war victims

The shrine serves as a reminder of the killings under former president Rodrigio Duterte's bloody drug war

MANILA, Philippines – Led by Fr. Flavie Villanueva, Project Paghilom inaugurated on Wednesday, May 1, the “Dambana ng Paghilom“ (shrine for healing) in La Loma Cemetery, Caloocan City, that will serve as a final resting place for drug war victims.

The shrine contains 100 vaults that will house the victims’ remains. The construction serves as a reminder of the killings under former president Rodrigio Duterte’s bloody drug war.

