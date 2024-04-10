WATCH: Filipino fisherfolk face fear of China harassment in Recto Bank

As fisherfolk from Palawan are forced to venture farther and farther away to get a decent catch, what else can the Philippine government do to make sure they are safe?

PALAWAN, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and 25 Filipino fishing vessels installed fish aggregating devices in Recto Bank – all under the watch of and the occasional harassment from the China Coast Guard.

As fisherfolk from Palawan are forced to venture farther and farther away to get a decent catch, what else can the Philippine government do to make sure they feel – and are – safe?

Rappler joined the April 4 mission and filed this report from Palawan. – Rappler.com