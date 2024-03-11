WATCH: How start of Ramadan is determined through moonsighting

In this vlog, Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II walks us through the moonsighting activity organized by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos at the Manila Baywalk

MANILA, Philippines – Ever wondered why there is no fixed date for the fasting month of Ramadan, as well as the Muslim feasts of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha?

Islam uses the lunar calendar, which is based on sightings of the moon.

Ramadan follows the month of Shaban, the eighth of 12 months in the Islamic lunar calendar. Moonsighting activities are held on the 29th day of Shaban to determine if Ramadan will begin the next day, or if they will have to finish the 30th day of Shaban before the fasting month.

This year, if the new moon was seen on Sunday, March 10, then Ramadan would have begun on Monday, March 11. But because the moon was not sighted, then fasting month begins on Tuesday, March 12.

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II walks us through the moonsighting activity organized by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos at the Manila Baywalk along Roxas Boulevard on Sunday evening.

What tools do they need? Who are the people involved? How is moonsighting conducted?

