WATCH: Ramadan after sunset at the iconic Blue Mosque 

Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel II speaks to the administrator of the iconic Blue Mosque in Taguig City about Islamic rituals after sunset during Ramadan

MANILA, Philippines – What happens after sunset during the fasting month of Ramadan?

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II visits the iconic Blue Mosque in Maharlika Village, Taguig City, to cover the first day of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12.

He speaks to Salahuddin Panganting, administrator of the Blue Mosque, who explains Muslim rituals after sunset during the month of Ramadan. How do Muslims break the fast? What is the special Ramadan prayer called tarawih? Why is Ramadan significant in the Muslim faith?

Panganting also talks about the Blue Mosque, which caters to one of the largest Muslim communities in this predominantly Catholic country. – Rappler.com