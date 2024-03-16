Rappler Talk: Understanding tarawih, a special Ramadan prayer

Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Mohammad Elias Alawi, grand imam of the Blue Mosque in Taguig City, to learn more about the Ramadan prayer called tarawih

MANILA, Philippines – For Muslims, the month of Ramadan goes beyond refraining from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

In this Rappler Talk episode, senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Mohammad Elias Alawi, grand imam of the Blue Mosque in Taguig City, to learn more about tarawih.

Tarawih is a special prayer performed by Muslims only during the month of Ramadan. How is tarawih conducted? When exactly is it done? Why is it significant in Islam?

Watch this Rappler Talk episode at 11 am (Manila time) on Saturday, March 17. – Rappler.com