It’s hot and we need to save water. Here’s what you can do at home.

Save water at home with these easy but effective tips

NUEVA ECIJA, Philippines – During the hot season, water consumption increases as people rely on water to stay cool and hydrated.

All the more that it’s important to conserve water, as supply may run out when people need it the most.

Despite having “sufficient water supply” from Angat Dam and other sources, the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) of the environment department recently released Bulletin No. 003 urging Metro Manila villages and condominiums to conserve water as the country experiences the height of El Niño this April.

Alongside the reminder are some tips that residents can start practicing at home to save water.

So, what can you do?

What you can do at home Amount of water you’re saving Use a sink basin when washing fruits and vegetables. 20-50 liters a month Wash dishes immediately after a meal to prevent food waste from drying out. 500-1,000 liters per month Shave shower time by a minute or two. 568 liters per month Run the washing machine at full load, using the proper amount of detergent. 5-10 liters per load Dispose tissue paper in the trash can, don’t flush it in the toilet. 6 liters Check for leaks in the toilet bowl by putting a few drops of food coloring in the toilet water tank. There’s a leak if the coloring seeps into the toilet bowl. 3,785 liters Use the low flush feature of a dual flush toilet. 3 liters

Other hacks you can try:

Take out frozen food in advance to avoid using running water to thaw.

Water plants early morning or late afternoon to reduce evaporation.

Use faucet aerators to reduce water volume.

Use pail and dipper when washing the car, cleaning driveways, watering the lawn, instead of using a water hose.

Use shower heads with adjustable settings and garden hoses with adjustable nozzles.

Households combined have the highest expenses on water consumption, according to 2022 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), followed by energy-intensive industries like mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and construction.

The WRMO said in the bulletin, which was released jointly with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the National Water Resources Board, that they “are working on a scenario of no major interruptions in water services from March to May.”

As of April 2, Angat Dam elevation was at 198.41 meters, or 13.59 meters below the normal level of 212 meters. Angat Dam supplies most of Metro Manila’s water needs. – Rappler.com