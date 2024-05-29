PAGASA declares start of Philippines’ 2024 rainy season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLOODING. A flooded portion of Buendia Avenue in Pasay City on May 26, 2024.

Goodbye to the excessive heat, but hello to the frequent rain

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau announced the start of the Philippines’ rainy season on Wednesday, May 29.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following brought significant rain to the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the past few days:

scattered rain showers

frequent thunderstorms

Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar)

southwest monsoon or habagat

The volume of rain that fell, along with the winds blowing from the southwest, meant the criteria to declare the onset of the rainy season have been met.

PAGASA also warned that there is a high chance of La Niña developing in the July-September period.

According to the weather bureau, La Niña would increase the likelihood of above-normal rainfall in parts of the country, especially toward the end of the year.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, habagat, and the impending La Niña such as floods and rain-induced landslides,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said in a statement.

For June to November, the weather bureau expects 10 to 13 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

But even during the rainy season, there will be “breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks,” called monsoon breaks. – Rappler.com