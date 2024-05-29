Weather
Acor Arceo

PAGASA declares start of Philippines’ 2024 rainy season

FLOODING. A flooded portion of Buendia Avenue in Pasay City on May 26, 2024.

Rappler

Goodbye to the excessive heat, but hello to the frequent rain

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau announced the start of the Philippines’ rainy season on Wednesday, May 29.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following brought significant rain to the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the past few days:

  • scattered rain showers
  • frequent thunderstorms
  • Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar)
  • southwest monsoon or habagat

The volume of rain that fell, along with the winds blowing from the southwest, meant the criteria to declare the onset of the rainy season have been met.

PAGASA also warned that there is a high chance of La Niña developing in the July-September period.

According to the weather bureau, La Niña would increase the likelihood of above-normal rainfall in parts of the country, especially toward the end of the year.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, habagat, and the impending La Niña such as floods and rain-induced landslides,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said in a statement.

For June to November, the weather bureau expects 10 to 13 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

But even during the rainy season, there will be “breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks,” called monsoon breaks. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
PAGASA