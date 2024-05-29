Typhoon Aghon leaves PAR

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of May 29, 2024, 5 pm.

Though Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it still has an effect on the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar), the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12 pm on Wednesday, May 29.

As of 4 pm, Aghon was already 1,225 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northeast at 35 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin that Aghon will keep moving northeast over the sea south of Japan.

The typhoon slightly weakened on Wednesday afternoon, with its maximum sustained winds down to 120 km/h from 130 km/h. Its gustiness also eased to 150 km/h from 160 km/h.

PAGASA explained that Aghon “will continue to gradually weaken due to increasingly hostile environmental conditions,” or conditions that are not conducive for a tropical cyclone to strengthen.

At least seven people have been reported dead due to Aghon.

The tropical cyclone made landfall in the Philippines nine times, bringing moderate to torrential rain and strong winds. Signal No. 3 was the highest wind signal raised.

It made landfall in the following areas:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon developed from a low pressure area inside PAR last Friday, May 24. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

Aghon’s exit came on the same day that PAGASA announced the start of the Philippines’ rainy season. During this season, the southwest monsoon or habagat will prevail.

The southwest monsoon, still “partly influenced” by the typhoon, will continue to trigger moderate to heavy rain in these provinces:

Wednesday, May 29

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan

Thursday, May 30

50-100 mm: northern part of Palawan, Lubang Islands, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also hitting Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi on Wednesday.

Flash floods and landslides are possible.

Also due to the southwest monsoon, occasional gusty conditions will persist in the following areas:

Wednesday, May 29

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, northern part of Aurora, southern part of mainland Quezon, Polillo Islands, Palawan, Lubang Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte

Thursday, May 30

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Lubang Islands, Kalayaan Islands

Friday, May 31

Batanes, Ilocos Region

Meanwhile, Batanes is still seeing moderate to rough seas, with waves 1 to 3 meters high. The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether. – Rappler.com